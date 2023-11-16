Thursday's game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) and UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) squaring off at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 82-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the game.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 82, UL Monroe 58

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-23.5)

Louisiana Tech (-23.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe Performance Insights

Last season, UL Monroe was 289th in college basketball offensively (67.4 points scored per game) and 166th defensively (69.8 points allowed).

With 31.8 rebounds per game and 32.2 rebounds conceded, the Warhawks were 178th and 257th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

With 12.6 assists per game last year, UL Monroe was 211th in the country.

With 7.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc last year, the Warhawks were 149th and 122nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, UL Monroe was 252nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.8 last year. It was 242nd in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.6%.

Last year, the Warhawks attempted 37.1% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 62.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.9% of the Warhawks' baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.1% were 2-pointers.

