How to Watch the LSU vs. SE Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (3-1) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at University Center (LA). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
LSU vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers averaged 26.5 more points per game last year (82.3) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (55.8).
- When LSU gave up fewer than 62.1 points last season, it went 18-0.
- Last year, the Lions averaged only 4.2 more points per game (62.1) than the Tigers allowed (57.9).
- SE Louisiana had a 16-1 record last season when putting up more than 57.9 points.
- The Lions shot 32.5% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 36.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (50.4%).
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Queens (NC)
|W 112-55
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 109-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/14/2023
|Kent State
|W 109-79
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/17/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
|11/20/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/24/2023
|Niagara
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
