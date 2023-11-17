The LSU Tigers (3-1) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at University Center (LA). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers averaged 26.5 more points per game last year (82.3) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (55.8).
  • When LSU gave up fewer than 62.1 points last season, it went 18-0.
  • Last year, the Lions averaged only 4.2 more points per game (62.1) than the Tigers allowed (57.9).
  • SE Louisiana had a 16-1 record last season when putting up more than 57.9 points.
  • The Lions shot 32.5% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 36.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
  • The Tigers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Queens (NC) W 112-55 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 109-47 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/14/2023 Kent State W 109-79 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/17/2023 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)
11/20/2023 Texas Southern - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/24/2023 Niagara - John Gray Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.