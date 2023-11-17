How to Watch Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) face the Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- The Colonels' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (42.5%).
- Nicholls State went 15-3 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Colonels were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cougars finished 72nd.
- The Colonels scored an average of 75.6 points per game last year, only 4.3 more points than the 71.3 the Cougars allowed.
- Nicholls State went 12-5 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison
- Nicholls State scored 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 on the road.
- At home, the Colonels conceded 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 80.2.
- Beyond the arc, Nicholls State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (38%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ LSU
|W 68-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/15/2023
|Denver
|L 91-85
|Mitchell Center
|11/16/2023
|@ South Alabama
|W 102-97
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/21/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|-
|Stopher Gym
|11/24/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.