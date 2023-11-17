The Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) will meet the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Latrell Jones: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)

  • Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nicholls State Rank Nicholls State AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank
82nd 75.6 Points Scored 74.6 109th
259th 72.7 Points Allowed 71.3 217th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 34.2 49th
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.2 200th
109th 13.9 Assists 12.3 237th
294th 13.1 Turnovers 12 200th

