The Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) will meet the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Latrell Jones: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)

Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nicholls State Rank Nicholls State AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 82nd 75.6 Points Scored 74.6 109th 259th 72.7 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 34.2 49th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.2 200th 109th 13.9 Assists 12.3 237th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 12 200th

