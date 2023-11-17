Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) at Mitchell Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Mitchell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Nicholls State Betting Records & Stats
- Nicholls State compiled an 8-17-0 ATS record last year.
- Nicholls State (8-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 32% of the time, 14.4% less often than SIU-Edwardsville (13-15-0) last year.
Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nicholls State
|75.6
|150.2
|72.7
|144
|149.3
|SIU-Edwardsville
|74.6
|150.2
|71.3
|144
|144.3
Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Colonels recorded 75.6 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 71.3 the Cougars allowed.
- Nicholls State went 6-6 against the spread and 12-5 overall last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nicholls State
|8-17-0
|9-16-0
|SIU-Edwardsville
|13-15-0
|18-10-0
Nicholls State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nicholls State
|SIU-Edwardsville
|11-2
|Home Record
|9-5
|4-11
|Away Record
|7-8
|3-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-9-0
|82.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.8
|1-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
