The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • The Demons' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Ospreys gave up to their opponents (46.4%).
  • Last season, Northwestern State had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Ospreys finished 272nd.
  • The Demons scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, only three fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up to opponents.
  • Northwestern State went 13-0 last season when it scored more than 77.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.6.
  • The Demons gave up fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (75.7) last season.
  • Northwestern State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Tulane L 88-71 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 SFA L 96-70 Prather Coliseum
11/16/2023 Maine L 78-65 UNF Arena
11/17/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Presbyterian - UNF Arena
11/28/2023 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.