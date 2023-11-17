The Denver Nuggets visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Jokic and others in this game.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT

BSNO and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111)

Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 1.0 less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Williamson's season-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Herbert Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +130) 0.5 (Over: -161)

Herbert Jones' 11.5 points per game are 2.0 higher than Friday's prop total.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Jones has picked up two assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's over/under (2.5).

He drains two three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -132) 9.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -154)

Friday's over/under for Jokic is 32.5 points. That's 6.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Jokic has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111)

Friday's over/under for Michael Porter Jr. is 17.5. That's 3.8 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 11.3 rebounds per game, 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

He has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

