Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - November 17
The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) take on the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. CJ McCollum of the Pelicans and Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets are two players to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, ALT
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans won their previous game versus the Mavericks, 131-110, on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram led the way with 25 points, and also had nine rebounds and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|25
|9
|7
|2
|0
|1
|Jordan Hawkins
|25
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Herbert Jones
|19
|4
|4
|5
|2
|2
Pelicans Players to Watch
- McCollum is averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 boards per game.
- Zion Williamson posts 23.5 points, 6.0 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Herbert Jones puts up 11.5 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.
- Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 10.0 points, 0.5 assists and 8.0 boards per contest.
- Dyson Daniels is averaging 4.0 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
