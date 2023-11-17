How to Watch the SE Louisiana vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at University Center (LA). The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
SE Louisiana vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 82.3 points per game last year, 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Lions gave up.
- LSU had an 18-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.1 points.
- Last year, the Lions put up 62.1 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed.
- When SE Louisiana put up more than 57.9 points last season, it went 16-1.
- The Lions shot 32.5% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 36% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers shot at a 46.4% clip from the field last season, four percentage points below the 50.4% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Millsaps
|W 61-30
|University Center (LA)
|11/10/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 67-46
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 90-30
|University Center (LA)
|11/17/2023
|LSU
|-
|University Center (LA)
|11/20/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|University Center (LA)
|11/25/2023
|Mobile
|-
|University Center (LA)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.