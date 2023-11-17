Southern vs. Western Illinois November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) will face the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Southern vs. Western Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Trenton Massner: 19 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southern vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Illinois Rank
|Western Illinois AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|144th
|73
|Points Scored
|71.9
|175th
|248th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|30.4
|262nd
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
