There are three games featuring a Southland team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) LSU Tigers at SE Louisiana Lions 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Milwaukee Panthers at McNeese Cowgirls 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 -

