The Tulane Green Wave (2-0) host the Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at Devlin Fieldhouse on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Sacramento State (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 5.2% more often than Tulane (13-16-0) last year.

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 79.9 146 77.2 145 150.7 Sacramento State 66.1 146 67.8 145 133.3

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

Last year, the Green Wave put up 79.9 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 67.8 the Hornets gave up.

Tulane went 12-11 against the spread and 19-5 overall last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 13-16-0 19-10-0 Sacramento State 14-14-0 16-12-0

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Sacramento State 12-3 Home Record 9-4 5-4 Away Record 5-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.3 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

