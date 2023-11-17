Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union Parish Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Union Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Christian Academy at Providence Classical Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.