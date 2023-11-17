When the UTSA Roadrunners square off against the South Florida Bulls at 9:00 PM on Friday, November 17, our computer model predicts the Roadrunners will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (67.5) UTSA 38, South Florida 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UTSA vs. South Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

The Roadrunners' record against the spread is 4-5-1.

UTSA has not covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Roadrunners have played 10 games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 9.2 higher than the average total in UTSA games this season.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls are 5-4-0 ATS this season.

South Florida is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Five of the Bulls' nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

The average over/under in South Florida games this year is 4.3 fewer points than the point total of 67.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roadrunners vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 31.5 24.6 33.0 22.2 30.0 27.0 South Florida 30.1 35.6 24.8 29.8 35.4 41.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.