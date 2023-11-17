Pac-12 foes will clash when the Washington State Cougars (4-6) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Washington State vs. Colorado?

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington State 31, Colorado 30

Washington State 31, Colorado 30 Washington State is 1-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 25% of those games).

The Cougars have a 0-3 record (winning only 25% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

This season, Colorado has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Buffaloes are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cougars a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado (+4)



Colorado (+4) Against the spread, Washington State is 4-5-0 this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Colorado's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Buffaloes have been installed as underdogs by a 4-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push This season, five of Washington State's 10 games have gone over Friday's total of 61 points.

In the Colorado's 10 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's point total of 61.

Together, the two teams combine for 61 points per game, equal to the total of 61 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.4 58.1 56.9 Implied Total AVG 32.7 32.8 32.6 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-0 0-3

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.2 61.4 63.3 Implied Total AVG 38.4 37.8 39.3 ATS Record 6-3-1 4-2-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

