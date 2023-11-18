Week 12 of the college football schedule is here. To find out how each Big South team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th
  • Last Game: W 35-0 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Charleston Southern
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Bryant

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
  • Last Game: W 38-3 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Charleston Southern

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-6
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th
  • Last Game: L 14-12 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Robert Morris

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-6
  • Overall Rank: 93rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st
  • Last Game: W 14-12 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

  • Week 12 Opponent: Eastern Illinois
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

