Will Jason Robertson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jason Robertson to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Robertson stats and insights
- Robertson has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Robertson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|26:17
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|17:03
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|L 4-1
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
