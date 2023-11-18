Should you wager on Matt Duchene to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

  • Duchene has scored in six of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:27 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:59 Away W 4-1

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

