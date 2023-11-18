The Lamar Cardinals are expected to win their matchup versus the McNeese Cowboys at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

McNeese vs. Lamar Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lamar (-17.8) 51.1 Lamar 34, McNeese 17

Week 12 Southland Predictions

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of three of Cowboys games last season went over the point total.

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of six of Cardinals games last season went over the point total.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lamar 22.5 23.2 26 18.6 19 27.8 McNeese 18.2 36.6 23 38.3 14.4 35.2

