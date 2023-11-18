Saturday's game between the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-1) and McNeese Cowgirls (1-3) squaring off at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 87-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UL Monroe, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Cowgirls are coming off of an 88-67 loss to Milwaukee in their last game on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

McNeese vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 87, McNeese 64

Other Southland Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

McNeese Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cowgirls' -137 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 65.5 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 70 per contest (306th in college basketball).

McNeese tallied 63.7 points per game last year in conference action, which was 1.8 fewer points per game than its season average (65.5).

The Cowgirls posted 69.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 59.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.

McNeese surrendered 65.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (72.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.