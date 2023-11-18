McNeese vs. Western Carolina November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) face the McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
McNeese vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
McNeese Top Players (2022-23)
- Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Scott: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trae English: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Harwin Francois: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
McNeese vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Carolina Rank
|Western Carolina AVG
|McNeese AVG
|McNeese Rank
|124th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|319th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|23rd
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
