The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the McNeese Cowboys (4-0), who have won four straight. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline McNeese Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-6.5) 144.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-5.5) 144.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

McNeese covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread last year.

The Cowboys were an underdog by 6.5 points or more 11 times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Western Carolina put together a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Catamounts games went over the point total 12 out of 28 times last season.

