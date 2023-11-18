Saturday's contest features the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) clashing at Ramsey Center (on November 18) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-65 victory for McNeese.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 71, Western Carolina 65

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-6.8)

McNeese (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 136.0

McNeese Performance Insights

With 69.2 points per game on offense, McNeese was 241st in the country last season. Defensively, it ceded 75.4 points per contest, which ranked 319th in college basketball.

The Cowboys grabbed 32 boards per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Last season McNeese ranked 313th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 11.3 per game.

Last year the Cowboys committed 13.7 turnovers per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.6 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

Last year the Cowboys sank 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.5% (273rd-ranked) from three-point land.

McNeese ranked second-worst in the country with a 38.8% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, it gave up 8.5 treys per game (322nd-ranked in college basketball).

Last season McNeese took 60.1% two-pointers, accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets. It shot 39.9% three-pointers (30.1% of the team's baskets).

