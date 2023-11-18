The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) face the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

New Orleans Stats Insights

  • The Privateers shot 46.7% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 45.1% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.
  • New Orleans put together an 8-12 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Privateers were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ramblers finished 328th.
  • The Privateers' 73.1 points per game last year were just 0.6 more points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up to opponents.
  • New Orleans went 8-7 last season when it scored more than 72.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, New Orleans averaged 2.6 more points per game at home (73.6) than away (71.0).
  • At home, the Privateers conceded 74.3 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.7).
  • New Orleans drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Millsaps W 100-70 Lakefront Arena
11/11/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 106-69 Lakefront Arena
11/18/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota - Farris Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.