Saturday's contest that pits the Nicholls Colonels (3-1) versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) at Cajundome has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nicholls, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on November 18.

The Colonels' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 69-54 loss to SMU.

Nicholls vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Nicholls vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 64, Louisiana 59

Other Southland Predictions

Nicholls Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Colonels were outscored by 13.8 points per game last season with a -401 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.1 points per game (309th in college basketball) and gave up 71.9 per contest (333rd in college basketball).

Nicholls averaged 1.7 more points in Southland action (59.8) than overall (58.1).

The Colonels scored 59.9 points per game at home last season, and 54.4 away.

In 2022-23, Nicholls gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (75.8).

