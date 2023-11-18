Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Northwestern State Demons (1-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.
Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Presbyterian Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Presbyterian (-7.5)
|142.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Presbyterian (-7.5)
|142.5
|-355
|+270
Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends
- Northwestern State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Demons have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Presbyterian is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- This season, games featuring the Blue Hose have gone over the point total twice.
Northwestern State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- While our computer ranking places Northwestern State 275th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 65th.
- The implied probability of Northwestern State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
