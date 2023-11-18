Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) meet the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Isaac Haney: 11 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)
- Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Presbyterian Rank
|Presbyterian AVG
|Northwestern State AVG
|Northwestern State Rank
|347th
|63.2
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|156th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|278th
|30
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|315th
|6
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
