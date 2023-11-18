The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSN.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +72 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.2 points per game (18th in the NBA) while allowing 105.6 per contest (second in the league).

The Pelicans have a -45 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 111.4 points per game, 19th in the league, and are allowing 115.2 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

Minnesota has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

New Orleans has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Timberwolves +3000 +1400 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.