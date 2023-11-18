SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) face the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Boogie Anderson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|56th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|327th
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
