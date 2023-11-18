The SMU Mustangs (8-2) bring the No. 9 scoring defense in the country into a clash with the Memphis Tigers (8-2), boasting the No. 9 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mustangs are , by 7.5 points. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Memphis matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

SMU vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

SMU vs. Memphis Betting Trends

SMU has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, the Mustangs have an ATS record of 5-2.

Memphis has won just two games against the spread this season.

SMU & Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

