Heading into a Saturday, November 18 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (11-3-1) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Josh Manson D Questionable Upper Body Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

The Stars rank 13th in the league with 51 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Its goal differential (+13) makes the team sixth-best in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

With 55 goals (3.7 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

Colorado's total of 46 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 11th in the league.

With a goal differential of +9, they are eighth-best in the league.

Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-130) Avalanche (+105) 6

