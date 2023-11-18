Having won four straight, the Dallas Stars welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

The Stars-Avalanche matchup can be seen on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 38 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

The Stars rank 14th in the league with 51 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Stars are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 15 5 9 14 13 12 - Joe Pavelski 15 6 8 14 15 5 51.1% Wyatt Johnston 15 7 6 13 8 6 46% Matt Duchene 14 6 7 13 3 11 57.6% Roope Hintz 14 6 7 13 4 1 50.4%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 46 total goals (3.1 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Avalanche's 55 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them 10th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that time.

Avalanche Key Players