CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 12 of the 2023 college football season includes five games involving CUSA teams. Our computer model likes Florida International (+29.5) against Arkansas and betting the over/under in the UMass vs. Liberty matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 12 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Florida International +29.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 19 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: New Mexico State +25.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 16.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Jacksonville State -8.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 16.9 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 12 CUSA Total Bets
Under 63.5 - UMass vs. Liberty
- Matchup: UMass Minutemen at Liberty Flames
- Projected Total: 60.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 49.5 - Florida International vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 51.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Under 54.5 - Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 52.8 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 12 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|10-0 (7-0 CUSA)
|39.0 / 20.7
|496.4 / 347.4
|New Mexico State
|8-3 (6-1 CUSA)
|28.7 / 20.8
|418.5 / 376.4
|Jacksonville State
|7-3 (5-1 CUSA)
|28.5 / 20.7
|381.3 / 361.5
|Western Kentucky
|5-5 (3-3 CUSA)
|28.9 / 28.7
|388.0 / 446.2
|Middle Tennessee
|3-7 (2-4 CUSA)
|23.7 / 28.4
|392.4 / 401.0
|UTEP
|3-7 (2-4 CUSA)
|18.1 / 26.6
|361.6 / 374.5
|Louisiana Tech
|3-8 (2-5 CUSA)
|26.7 / 31.4
|394.0 / 398.7
|Sam Houston
|2-8 (1-5 CUSA)
|19.4 / 26.6
|309.6 / 390.3
|Florida International
|4-6 (1-6 CUSA)
|19.3 / 29.7
|320.1 / 432.3
