The NCAA Women's Soccer schedule today should provide some fireworks. The contests include BYU squaring off against Michigan State on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Michigan State vs BYU

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!