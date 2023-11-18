Will Wyatt Johnston Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Wyatt Johnston to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- Johnston has scored in six of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Johnston has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Johnston averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.4%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|19:38
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|15:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 4-1
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
