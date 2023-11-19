The Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) host the Grambling Tigers (2-2) at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grambling vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Last season 10 of Grambling's games went over the point total.

The Tigers had 19 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Iowa State (16-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 17.9% less often than Grambling (19-9-0) last year.

Grambling vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 67.6 136.6 62.6 124.8 133.1 Grambling 69 136.6 62.2 124.8 134.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

The Tigers scored 6.4 more points per game last year (69) than the Cyclones gave up to opponents (62.6).

Grambling put together a 15-4 ATS record and a 20-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Grambling vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-16-0 10-22-0 Grambling 19-9-0 10-18-0

Grambling vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Grambling 13-3 Home Record 11-1 3-8 Away Record 9-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.