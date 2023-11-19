The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2) take on the LSU Tigers (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. LSU matchup.

LSU vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline LSU Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-1.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends (2022-23)

LSU covered 10 times in 30 matchups with a spread last year.

The Tigers covered the spread six times last season (6-15 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Wake Forest put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 18 Demon Deacons games went over the point total.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 LSU is 49th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+10000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 105th, a difference of 56 spots.

With odds of +10000, LSU has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.