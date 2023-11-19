The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) host the Southern Jaguars (1-3) at State Farm Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Southern vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Last season 12 of Southern's games went over the point total.

The Jaguars were 15-11-0 against the spread last season.

Illinois covered less often than Southern last year, tallying an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 15-11-0 mark of the Jaguars.

Southern vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 74.3 146.2 67.2 138.5 140.5 Southern 71.9 146.2 71.3 138.5 141

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars' 71.9 points per game last year were only 4.7 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.

Southern put together an 11-2 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Southern vs. Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 13-16-0 Southern 15-11-0 12-14-0

Southern vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Southern 15-2 Home Record 9-2 3-7 Away Record 5-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

