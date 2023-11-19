The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the No. 5 UConn Huskies (3-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Huskies have also won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

UConn vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -12.5 144.5

UConn vs Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Huskies were 24-9-0 last year.

Indiana went 16-14-0 ATS last season.

UConn vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 15 45.5% 78.6 153.3 64.1 132.8 143.0 Indiana 18 60% 74.7 153.3 68.7 132.8 142.4

Additional UConn vs Indiana Insights & Trends

Last year, the 78.6 points per game the Huskies scored were 9.9 more points than the Hoosiers allowed (68.7).

When UConn totaled more than 68.7 points last season, it went 16-6 against the spread and 21-4 overall.

The Hoosiers scored an average of 74.7 points per game last year, 10.6 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

Indiana went 12-9 against the spread and 18-6 overall when it scored more than 64.1 points last season.

UConn vs. Indiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 24-9-0 6-4 20-13-0 Indiana 16-14-0 0-0 18-12-0

UConn vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Indiana 15-2 Home Record 15-2 5-5 Away Record 5-7 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

