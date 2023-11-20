Monday's game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) taking on the Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 77-76 win for Gonzaga, so expect a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Gonzaga vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 77, Purdue 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-0.3)

Gonzaga (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Gonzaga Performance Insights

Offensively, Gonzaga was the best team in the country (86.1 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 274th (73.4 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Bulldogs were 44th in the nation in rebounds (34.3 per game) and 41st in rebounds allowed (28.6).

With 16.2 assists per game, Gonzaga was 16th-best in the nation last year.

The Bulldogs were 166th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and 17th-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%) last year.

Defensively, Gonzaga was 300th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.3 last season. It was 256th in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.9%.

Last year, Gonzaga attempted 32.3% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 67.7% from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.5% of Gonzaga's baskets were 3-pointers, and 76.5% were 2-pointers.

Purdue Performance Insights

Purdue had a top-25 defense last season, ranking 21st-best in college basketball with 62.7 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranked 152nd with 72.7 points scored per contest.

In terms of rebounding, everything was clicking for the Boilermakers, who pulled down 36.2 rebounds per game (11th-best in college basketball) and allowed 24.5 rebounds per contest (best).

Purdue ranked 29th in the country with 15.5 assists per contest.

The Boilermakers ranked second-worst in the country with 9.1 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they committed 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball).

The Boilermakers drained 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 32.2% three-point percentage (283rd-ranked).

Purdue gave up 6.4 three-pointers per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 31.4% three-point percentage (52nd-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Purdue last year, 61.6% of them were two-pointers (73% of the team's made baskets) and 38.4% were threes (27%).

