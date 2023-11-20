The Wright State Raiders (0-3) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.

Louisiana vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 29 times last season.

The Ragin' Cajuns were 17-12-0 against the spread last season.

Louisiana sported a 17-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-13-0 mark of Wright State.

Louisiana vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 79.9 157.3 73.7 143.2 149.1 Louisiana 77.4 157.3 69.5 143.2 142.8

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns put up just 3.7 more points per game last year (77.4) than the Raiders allowed (73.7).

Louisiana went 12-6 against the spread and 21-1 overall when it scored more than 73.7 points last season.

Louisiana vs. Wright State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 16-13-0 16-13-0 Louisiana 17-12-0 15-14-0

Louisiana vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State Louisiana 9-6 Home Record 14-0 7-8 Away Record 7-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

