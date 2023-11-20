How to Watch Louisiana vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.
Louisiana vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns shot 48.2% from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
- In games Louisiana shot better than 43.5% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
- The Raiders ranked 69th in rebounding in college basketball. The Ragin' Cajuns finished 65th.
- Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns recorded 77.4 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 73.7 the Raiders allowed.
- Louisiana went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisiana posted 85.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.8).
- The Ragin' Cajuns allowed 67.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.9 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Louisiana fared better when playing at home last season, draining 7.9 threes per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 72-62
|Cajundome
|11/11/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 87-78
|Savage Arena
|11/15/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 107-56
|Cajundome
|11/20/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|-
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
