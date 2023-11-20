The Wright State Raiders (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.

Louisiana vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns shot 48.2% from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.

In games Louisiana shot better than 43.5% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.

The Raiders ranked 69th in rebounding in college basketball. The Ragin' Cajuns finished 65th.

Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns recorded 77.4 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 73.7 the Raiders allowed.

Louisiana went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana posted 85.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.8).

The Ragin' Cajuns allowed 67.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.9 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, Louisiana fared better when playing at home last season, draining 7.9 threes per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule