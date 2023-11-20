Monday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (4-1) matching up with the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-52 victory as our model heavily favors LSU.

In their last time out, the LSU Tigers won on Friday 73-50 over SE Louisiana.

LSU vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

LSU vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 86, Texas Southern 52

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the LSU Tigers are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

The LSU Tigers have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).

LSU has two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 105) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 175) on November 17

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 306) on November 12

112-55 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 313) on November 9

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 12.6 PTS, 3.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

12.6 PTS, 3.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Sa'Myah Smith: 15 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 BLK, 64.4 FG%

15 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 BLK, 64.4 FG% Mikaylah Williams: 20.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.1 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)

20.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.1 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23) Angel Reese: 17 PTS, 10.3 REB, 46.9 FG%

17 PTS, 10.3 REB, 46.9 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 11 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

LSU Performance Insights

The LSU Tigers outscore opponents by 31.6 points per game (scoring 96.2 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while giving up 64.6 per contest to rank 190th in college basketball) and have a +158 scoring differential overall.

