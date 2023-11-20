Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Rapides Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peabody Magnet High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckeye High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
