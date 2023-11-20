There is high school basketball competition in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holden High School at Covington High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20

Location: Covington, LA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Kentwood High Magnet School at Pearl River High School