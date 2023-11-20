The SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) face the Jackson State Tigers (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Jackson State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 68.8 points per game last year were 13 more points than the 55.8 the Lions gave up.

Jackson State went 16-0 last season when allowing fewer than 62.1 points.

Last year, the 62.1 points per game the Lions put up were only 2.5 more points than the Tigers gave up (59.6).

SE Louisiana went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 59.6 points.

The Lions shot 32.5% from the field last season, 14.4 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers shot 33% from the field, 17.4% lower than the 50.4% the Lions' opponents shot last season.

SE Louisiana Schedule