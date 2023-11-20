The Southern Jaguars (0-4) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Southern vs. Iowa State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars put up an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 64.6 the Cyclones gave up to opponents.
  • Southern had a 15-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
  • Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Cyclones scored were 15.1 more points than the Jaguars allowed (60.3).
  • Iowa State went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
  • The Cyclones shot 42.3% from the field last season, five percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
  • The Jaguars' 32.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points lower than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Texas L 80-35 Moody Center
11/12/2023 @ Purdue L 67-50 Mackey Arena
11/17/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 61-57 Watsco Center
11/20/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/3/2023 Northwestern State - F. G. Clark Center
12/9/2023 Louisiana College - F. G. Clark Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.