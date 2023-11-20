How to Watch the Southern vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (0-4) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
Southern vs. Iowa State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars put up an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 64.6 the Cyclones gave up to opponents.
- Southern had a 15-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Cyclones scored were 15.1 more points than the Jaguars allowed (60.3).
- Iowa State went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
- The Cyclones shot 42.3% from the field last season, five percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
- The Jaguars' 32.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points lower than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-35
|Moody Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 67-50
|Mackey Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 61-57
|Watsco Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana College
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
