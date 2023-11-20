How to Watch the Stars vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (11-4-1) host the New York Rangers (12-2-1) -- who've won four in a row -- on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN to watch as the Stars and the Rangers square off.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Rangers Additional Info
|Stars vs Rangers Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Rangers Player Props
|Stars vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 44 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Stars' 54 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|16
|5
|10
|15
|15
|12
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|16
|7
|8
|15
|16
|6
|52.5%
|Matt Duchene
|15
|6
|8
|14
|3
|11
|59.8%
|Wyatt Johnston
|16
|7
|6
|13
|8
|6
|45.2%
|Roope Hintz
|15
|6
|7
|13
|4
|1
|50%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 33 total goals (only 2.2 per game), second in the NHL.
- The Rangers have 51 goals this season (3.4 per game), 19th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with a 9-0-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 36 goals during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|15
|10
|16
|26
|10
|3
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|15
|10
|4
|14
|9
|4
|27.8%
|Vincent Trocheck
|15
|4
|10
|14
|6
|8
|63.7%
|Erik Gustafsson
|15
|3
|8
|11
|7
|6
|-
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
