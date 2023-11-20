Two hot squads meet when the Bradley Braves (3-0) visit the Tulane Green Wave (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Green Wave, victors in three in a row.

Tulane vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave's 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Last season, Tulane had a 19-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.5% from the field.
  • The Braves ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Green Wave ranked 363rd.
  • The Green Wave scored 17.2 more points per game last year (79.9) than the Braves allowed their opponents to score (62.7).
  • Tulane put together a 19-7 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Tulane averaged 1.7 more points per game at home (83.5) than away (81.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Green Wave gave up 8.2 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than away (83.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Tulane drained fewer trifectas away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (36.3%) as well.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Nicholls State W 91-81 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/9/2023 Northwestern State W 88-71 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Sacramento State W 92-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Bradley - JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium

