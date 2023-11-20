A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Bradley Braves (3-0) visit the Tulane Green Wave (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Green Wave, victors in three in a row.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Tulane matchup.

Tulane vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulane vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Bradley Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tulane covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread last year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season, the Green Wave had an ATS record of 4-4.

Bradley put together a 17-13-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 15 Braves games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.